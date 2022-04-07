Businessman Willie Wilson to run for Chicago Mayor

Businessman Willie Wilson, who beat Lori Lightfoot in the mayoral primary in 2019, will challenge her again in 2023, sources confirmed to the Chicago Crusader.

Sources close to Wilson said he will make the announcement at a press conference Monday, April 11, at his penthouse along the Chicago River on Wacker Drive.

Those sources say Wilson is 95 percent sure of making another run for mayor in 2023.

According to associates, Wilson has been planning to run against Lightfoot for months. Last December as Lightfoot’s appeal to Black voters continued to erode, Wilson told the Crusader that he planned to run for mayor, but he did not reveal a date for his announcement.

Insiders say Wilson traveled to Florida to put the final touches on his mayoral campaign that will begin this spring.

Wilson in the past several weeks grabbed the spotlight after offering over $1 million in free gas to struggling residents in Chicago and Cook County. While media outlets have focused on massive traffic jams the giveaway created, Blacks and poor residents across the city praised Wilson for his generosity at a time when drivers struggle to pay for high gas prices at the pump.