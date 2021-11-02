Will Smith Pushes Limits In New Six-Part Docuseries “Best Shape Of My Life”

Watch Official Trailer HERE!

New Youtube Originals Five-Day Event Premieres Monday, November 8, On WILL SMITH’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL

YouTube Originals and Will Smith recently debuted the highly-anticipated official trailer for new six-part unscripted series “Best Shape of My Life,” premiering Monday, November 8, with episodes 1 and 2 followed by new episodes premiering daily only on Will Smith’s official YouTube channel. This emotionally packed five-day event from Westbrook Media peels back the curtain on what makes Will Smith truly tick as he is pushed to his limits physically, mentally, and emotionally.

What starts as a docu-follow about Will’s desire to go from the “worst shape” of his life to a new movie star body evolved into a deeper, darker and more profound journey into Will’s psyche. With “Best Shape of My Life,” Will finds himself questioning the very behaviors that have led to his success – and ultimately it’s on this search where his healing can begin, featuring meaningful moments with his family and those closest to him. This marks Will Smith’s second project with YouTube Originals. In his first, “Will Smith: The Jump,” he accepted the ultimate challenge to bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon on his 50th birthday for charity in 2018, resulting in nearly 18M views in the first 48 hours.

“Best Shape of My Life” is co-showrun by Westbrook’s Lukas Kaiser (The Fresh Prince Reunion) and co-showrun and directed by Dexton Deboree, the visionary creative behind Unbanned and Promiseland. Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Alex Piper, Head of Unscripted for YouTube Originals, and Lauren Celinski, Development Lead for YouTube Originals, oversee the project for the global platform.

“Best Shape of My Life” joins a robust slate of YouTube Originals including recent hits like “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil,” “Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories,” “I Promise” with LeBron James, “Barbershop Medicine,” “World Debut,” “30 Days With: Bretman Rock,” “K-Pop Evolution,” “Black Renaissance,” and more.