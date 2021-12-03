DPI, Wilbur Wright College to build a more diverse computing pipeline with support from Google

The Discovery Partners Institute (DPI), Wilbur Wright College, announced a new program to develop promising and diverse tech talent in Illinois, focusing on the journey into computer and data science fields, with support from Google.

The program launched in October with the first of a two-part workshop series called “Discover Computing.” The first workshop was offered in-person at DPI’s downtown offices on five consecutive Saturdays, which ended in mid-November.

These hands-on sessions help students build awareness of the skills needed to pursue computer science careers, and explore computing concepts and tools, including HTML/CSS, data analysis, Python, and machine learning. Participants also learned problem-solving and team-building skills through design thinking activities. The students were supported by eight Google employees who served as mentors throughout the workshop and had the opportunity to connect with other practitioners in the Chicago tech community.