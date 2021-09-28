White Sox announce a limited number of single-game tickets on sale for postseason games in Chicago

A limited amount of single-game tickets for possible 2021 American League Division Series (ALDS) and American League Championship Series (ALCS) games at Guaranteed Rate Field go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday, September 29, on whitesox.com only.

The sale offers tickets for two potential ALDS games and four potential ALCS games at Guaranteed Rate Field. Fans are limited to four postseason tickets per game. Single-game tickets for postseason games that are not played will be refunded within four-six weeks.

Suites for the postseason are available for purchase. Fans can visit whitesox.com/postseason or call 312-674-1000 for information about suite availability and pricing.

Season ticket holders, partners and other select groups will receive information by e-mail about exclusive pre-sale opportunities. Fans with questions about ticket sales should contact [email protected].

