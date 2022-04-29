What someone should do if they missed the April deadline to file and pay taxes

The federal income tax deadline has passed for most individual taxpayers. However, some haven’t filed their 2021 tax returns or paid their tax due.

Some people may choose not to file a tax return because they didn’t earn enough money to be required to file. Generally, they won’t receive a penalty if they are owed a refund. However, they may miss out on receiving a refund.

On the other hand, tax owed and not paid by April 18, 2022, is subject to penalties and interest. Taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts had until April 19 to file and pay due to the Patriots’ Day holiday in those states.

Anyone who didn’t file and owes tax should file a return as soon as they can and pay as much as they can to reduce penalties and interest. Electronic filing options, including IRS Free File, are still available on IRS.gov through October 17, 2022, to prepare and file returns electronically.

The military community can also file their taxes using MilTax, a free tax resource offered through the Department of Defense. Eligible taxpayers can use MilTax to electronically file a federal tax return and up to three state returns for free.

If taxpayers find that they owe taxes, they can review their available payment options. The IRS has information for taxpayers who can’t pay taxes they owe.

Some taxpayers may have extra time to file their tax returns and pay any taxes due. This includes some disaster victims, taxpayers living overseas, certain military service members and eligible support personnel in combat zones.

Filing soon is very important because the late-filing and late-payment penalties and interest on unpaid taxes add up quickly. However, in some cases, a taxpayer filing after the deadline may qualify for penalty relief. For those charged a penalty, they may contact the IRS by calling the number on their notice and explain why they couldn’t file and pay on time.

Taxpayers who have a history of filing and paying on time often qualify for administrative penalty relief. A taxpayer usually qualifies if they have filed and paid timely for the past three years and meet other requirements. For details, taxpayers should visit the first-time penalty abatement page on IRS.gov.