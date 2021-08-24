fbpx
Thursday, August 26, 2021
HomeChicagoLocal NewsWells Street restaurants struck by gunfire in Old Town shooting, Chicago police...
ChicagoLocal News

Wells Street restaurants struck by gunfire in Old Town shooting, Chicago police say

By Diane Pathieu and Jessica D’Onofrio ABC7 Chicago
0
2285
Photo by Thomas Def

CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that shattered the windows of two restaurants in the city’s Old Town neighborhood.

CPD was notified of the shots fired just after 3:15 a.m. in the 1400-block of North Wells Street, law enforcement officials said.

It appears the bullets pierced doors and windows near the entrances of the Old Town Pour House and Old Jerusalem restaurants.

The restaurants were closed, and no injuries are reported.

There was also a bullet trapped inside the glass at K. Stonehill Creations jewelry store.

Old Town residents said they heard at least a dozen gunshots in the middle of the night.

A source close to the investigation said people in two cars were shooting at each other on Wells.

The gunshots woke many out of bed.

“I heard a round of eight shots, and then a few minutes later I heard another round of three or four. It was terrifying. Yeah very scary,” Maitlin Raycroft said. “I mean my room is right there. My window is right there, so I can’t even imagine; I don’t even want to think about it. I’m just really glad that no one was hurt.”

A source close to the investigation said police have pod camera video of two vehicles, one white and one red, chasing each other down Wells in what appears to be a shootout.

Sean Hipskind heard the gunfire, calling it deeply disturbing.

“These small business owners have been through a lot through the entire pandemic, and, you know, this is just another thing to add to it,” Hipskind said. “It just creates less confidence for what should be a nice community spot for a lot of people, and it’s upsetting.”

No one is in custody in connection with the incident.

This story originally appeared on abc7Chicago.

Previous articleChicago Travel Advisory updated with Colorado, Maryland, Nebraska and South Dakota added
Next articlePrayers Up: Rev. Jesse Jackson and His Wife, Jacqueline, Hospitalized With COVID-19
Diane Pathieu and Jessica D’Onofrio ABC7 Chicagohttp://ABC7%20Chicago
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

4,978FansLike
203FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -pulse subscription

Events

Latest News

Local News

Slain Panther Leader Fred Hampton to be commemorated this week

Stephanie Gadlin - 0
The son of famed Black Panther revolutionary Chairman Fred Hampton, Sr., is on a mission to preserve the legacy of his parents and ensure...

Son of Rev. and Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson thanks all for prayers

Letter to the Editor: Rev. Jackson deserves a huge honor

EDITOR'S PICKS

© Chicago Crusader Created by MMGWebsites.com