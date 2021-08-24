Wells Street restaurants struck by gunfire in Old Town shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that shattered the windows of two restaurants in the city’s Old Town neighborhood.

CPD was notified of the shots fired just after 3:15 a.m. in the 1400-block of North Wells Street, law enforcement officials said.

It appears the bullets pierced doors and windows near the entrances of the Old Town Pour House and Old Jerusalem restaurants.

The restaurants were closed, and no injuries are reported.

There was also a bullet trapped inside the glass at K. Stonehill Creations jewelry store.

Old Town residents said they heard at least a dozen gunshots in the middle of the night.

A source close to the investigation said people in two cars were shooting at each other on Wells.

The gunshots woke many out of bed.

“I heard a round of eight shots, and then a few minutes later I heard another round of three or four. It was terrifying. Yeah very scary,” Maitlin Raycroft said. “I mean my room is right there. My window is right there, so I can’t even imagine; I don’t even want to think about it. I’m just really glad that no one was hurt.”

A source close to the investigation said police have pod camera video of two vehicles, one white and one red, chasing each other down Wells in what appears to be a shootout.

Sean Hipskind heard the gunfire, calling it deeply disturbing.

“These small business owners have been through a lot through the entire pandemic, and, you know, this is just another thing to add to it,” Hipskind said. “It just creates less confidence for what should be a nice community spot for a lot of people, and it’s upsetting.”

No one is in custody in connection with the incident.

