Wells Fargo rejected over half of Black applicants for refinance mortgages

At a time when low interest rates and housing demands fueled a housing industry boom during the pandemic, Wells Fargo rejected more than half of Black applicants seeking to refinance their mortgages, according to a report in Bloomberg News.

The report also said Wells Fargo Mortgage had nearly 30 percent of Black applicants who did not complete the application process, fueling concerns that they experienced soft denials that steered them through options other than the home refinance process.

Through the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, the report examined 8 million completed applications to refinance conventional loans in 2020. The report also raised questions about the recent lending practices of Wells Fargo, which is based in San Francisco.

The report details the struggles of Black applicants, including one man who grew up in Chicago. He was denied a home refinancing loan with Wells Fargo, despite having a near perfect FICO credit score of 800.

According to the report, Wells Fargo, the nation’s third largest bank in 2020 had refinancing approval rates among Blacks that were far lower than white applicants and other major banks.

In 2020, Wells Fargo approved just 47 percent of its Black applicants compared to 72 percent of its white applicants, according to the Bloomberg report. That means 53 percent of Black applicants seeking to refinance their homes were denied.

In comparison, J.P. Morgan Chase in the same year, approved 81 percent of Black applicants and 90 percent of its white applicants. Bank of America approved 66 percent of Black applicants and 78 percent of its white applicants. At Rocket Mortgage, formerly Quicken Loans, 79 percent of Black applicants seeking to refinance were approved, compared to 89 percent of white applicants.