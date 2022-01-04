fbpx
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Wednesday Night’s Powerball® Jackpot Increased to  $610 Million

By Crusader Staff
With excitement growing across the U.S., the jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball® drawing has just been increased from $575 million to $610 million, giving Illinois players a few million more reasons to grab a ticket!

This is the highest Powerball jackpot drawing in three months and, if won, it will be the seventh largest jackpot in Powerball game history.

With $610 million up for grabs in tomorrow night’s Powerball draw, Illinois residents are lining up at their local lottery stores and jumping online to the Illinois Lottery website to snatch up a ticket.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the next prize draw taking place on Wednesday, January 5, at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

 

Crusader Staff
