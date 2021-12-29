We Love Soul Pre-NYE Celebration “The Party of The Year”

Love, Soul, Peace, and Harmony,

We hope you are having an Awesome and Safe Holiday Season!

Here are a few important details regarding

We Love Soul’s 12th Annual Pre-NYE Celebration “The Party of The Year”

Tickets are available online prior to the event (get yours today!) and will be available at the door during the event. Doors open at 7:30pm.

There are also a few tables still available if you would like to reserve your own section with your peeps.

Moors Brewing Company will be providing samples during the event. Get a taste of masterfully crafted greatness from Chicago’s Black Owned Beer Company!

Masks are required for entry and although wearing them during the event is not mandatory we are strongly encouraging they be worn if you are not drinking or eating.

Make it part of your wardrobe ensemble and get fly and wonderful with it!

If you are feeling ill in any way…

-Have a fever

-Have a slightly persistent cough

-Have slightly persistent sneezing

-Are showing signs of any flu-like symptoms or symptoms synonymous with Covid

-Tested positive for Covid and your quarantine period has not yet reached the 11th day by Thursday December 30th 2021 please do the right thing and stay home.

We all want to have a safe and extraordinary time celebrating the close of 2021 and Duane Powell’s 50th Birthday!

We look forward to seeing you and celebrating with you Thursday night!