WARRIOR LAWYERS LIKE LANI GUINIER

The amazing attorney, law professor, lawyer, author, and activist made her transition on January 7, 2022, even as Black folks and our allies were engaged in the legislative battle to solidify our voting rights. In the middle of the struggle, a beacon, a woman who loved voting rights and fair representation more than life itself, was taken from us. Lani Guinier was a woman who turned chicken spit (or something) into chicken salad. In a unique act of personal and political betrayal, Former President Bill Clinton first nominated Guinier to be Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, then bowed to right-wing pressure to withdraw her nomination. If Guinier had her way, she would have preferred to defend her record against inaccurate attacks. Instead, she went on to write brilliant books and provocative articles. Her theme, often the tyranny of the majority.

The loonies on the right who vilified Guinier might take a more careful look at her work. They called her a “Quota Queen” and ridiculed her views on cumulative voting as “anti-democratic.” Cities like New York and San Francisco now use ranked-choice voting to elect leaders. Both London Breed in San Francisco and Eric Adams in New York won their seats thanks to ranked-choice voting. Legacy Guinier. Some Republican minorities that attacked Guinier might find some solace in her views. She wrote that a 51-49 split should not mean that the 51 percent gets all the power. Instead, there have to be methods of power-sharing.