Walmart opens successful barbershop chain inside store – BarberMaximus

Walmart is one of the corporations that decided after the events last year to do more to right the wrongs created by centuries of social injustice and inequities. The goal being to bring more equity and inclusion to people and cultures marginalized for far too long. Under the leadership of Ben Hasan, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Culture, Diversity, Equity Inclusion (CDEI), Walmart recently added a fifth objective to its CDEI strategy, which is to increase Enterprise Equity & Accessibility.

Master Barber Larry E. Roberts Jr. is a partner in that vision of equity with Walmart. Roberts celebrated the opening of his newest location, Larry’s BarberMaximus inside the Chatham Walmart Supercenter located at 8331 South Stewart Avenue on September 23, 2021. Walmart believes opening small, locally owned businesses like Larry’s Barber- Maximus in Walmart stores gives customers an opportunity to experience new services and gives the businesses and employees a vision and path to grow.