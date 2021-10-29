Walmart increases access to educational opportunities for Blacks

As part of Walmart’s commitment to address the drivers of systemic racism and accelerate change, Black and African American Walmart associates will now have additional educational benefits available at HBCUs. Walmart Inc. and Walmart.org recently announced a trio of additional shared value and philanthropic initiatives that build on its strategy to advance equity in education, including:

• Three leading Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) — Morehouse College, North Carolina A&T State University and Spelman College — will be added to the slate of Walmart’s Live Better U (LBU) academic partners, in partnership with Guild Education. Through the company’s LBU program, Walmart pays 100% of college tuition and books, and approximately 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in the U.S. are eligible for the program.

• Walmart teams up with Jackson State University in Mississippi, pledging $2.4 million to focus on academic and career enrichment and financial support.

• Walmart, through the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity, invests $3 million in a set of grants helping to strengthen the traditional education system.

Walmart welcomes leading HBCUs to its Live Better U education program

HBCUs were established with a principal mission to educate Black and African Americans who were largely prevented from attending existing colleges and universities. Today, they continue to welcome students of all races, ethnicities and cultures. By adding these HBCUs to its LBU program, Walmart is expanding access to new learning and career pathways for associates.