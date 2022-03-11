Walgreens Encourages High School Students Nationwide to Express Themselves in 12th Annual Expressions Challenge

Walgreens invites high school students across the nation to make their submissions for the 12th Annual Expressions by Walgreens competition. The contest awards monetary prizes in three categories including visual arts, video production, and spoken word, to empower teens to use art to voice their opinions on issues of importance to them.

“Walgreens created Expressions out of a desire to help young people cope with some of life’s difficulties,” said Dr. Kevin Ban, chief medical officer for Walgreens. “Our commitment to improving the health and wellness of the communities we serve includes addressing things that improve our total state of wellbeing. Expressions incentivizes high school students to turn away from negative devices and exercise their creative devices.”

Last month the Office of the U.S. Surgeon General issued a formal advisory on ‘Protecting Youth Mental Health’. The advisory cites an unprecedented impact on the mental health of America’s youth and families,1 stating the pandemic added to pre-existing pressures that were there long before COVID-19. From issues including cyber-bullying, self-esteem, and gender identity to body image, the COVID pandemic, social justice, equity and more, Expressions encourages self-expression through art.

Walgreens believes in supporting and giving back to the communities we serve. Our Company has a longstanding commitment to programs that empower youth and help them reach their full potential. The Expressions Challenge is accepting entries now through March 31, 2022. A total of 12 winners—four from each of the three categories—will each receive a monetary prize of $2,000. Winners will be selected and announced in May 2022.

ABOUT WALGREENS EXPRESSIONS

Expressions was established by Walgreens to educate, empower and equip young people and their communities with insights and resources on issues impacting teens. Since 2009, Expressions by Walgreens has reached approximately one million high school students and awarded more than $350,000 in monetary prizes. More than 500 organizations, high schools, teachers and parents have participated in the program since its inception. Teens whose parents or guardians work for Walgreens are not eligible. To learn more about the Expressions by Walgreens Challenge and to view the student submissions, visit www.ExpressionsChallenge.com

About Walgreens

