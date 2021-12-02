Vigil planned on December 4 to commemorate Black Panther murders

The family and supporters of the late Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton will gather at the site of his execution on the 52nd anniversary of the leader’s assassination. A vigil will be held at 12:00 p.m. on December 4 at 2337 W. Monroe St. on the city’s West Side.

“We’re meeting at what we call ground zero to reaffirm our commitment to justice and calling out the contradictions,” said Chairman Fred Hampton, Jr. “We want to also encourage the community to join us in Maywood in a commemoration of my father’s life.”

Hampton Jr., who serves as head of the Black Panther Party Cubs and works on prison reform issues, also announced plans to lead a caravan to Stateville prison to take water to inmates. He has also led efforts to turn his father’s childhood home into a national museum and historic site.

“There are people who are being deprived of their basic human rights throughout Illinois’ prisons,” Hampton said. “At Stateville, we are taking a caravan there to bring bottled water to the incarcerated brothers down there— some of whom haven’t been given just liters to sip on per week. Meet us at ground zero with the water donations, and then join us December 7 in delivering it to the people.”

In 1969, the elder Hampton was a charismatic 21-year-old political and social justice activist when he was riddled with bullets in the early morning hours of December 4 during a raid ordered by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office carried out by the Chicago Police Department. Also killed was Mark Clark, a young Panther visiting from the Peoria chapter.