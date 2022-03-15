Updates from District

International Women’s Day

Earlier this week we celebrated International Women’s Day. The first International Women’s Day celebration commenced in 1911. Now 111 years later, I am in awe of the astounding progress that our leading women and girls have made throughout history. We recognize not only these achievements, but we celebrate the impact and perseverance of those who persisted despite the challenges affecting us. These are the women who have fought for justice, those who have broken barriers and those who have uplifted others along the way.

We must continue to fight for women’s rights regarding equal participation and protection within our political and socioeconomic decision-making processes. It is crucial that we come together to denounce the gender discrimination, violence and abuse affecting our women, not just here in the states but abroad — especially for those whose stories go untold. This year’s theme — Break the Bias — is a reminder that we as women must continue to demonstrate our power and vast abilities.

Since being elected in 2013, I have made it my purpose to affirm, advance and address issues affecting our women today. From abortion to maternal health care access and women’s ability to join and remain in the workforce, it is essential that we commit ourselves to supporting women. I commit myself to this mission each day through my work with the Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls, where we seek to lead our world to a safe and equitable future for all women.

We join together to celebrate and honor the remarkable efforts of women and girls all around the globe in paving the way for future generations. Let every International Women’s Day serve as a reminder of the work yet to be done.

Upcoming Event – Virtual Tax Workshop

My office will be hosting a Virtual Tax Workshop on Tuesday, March 22nd at 5:30 PM (CST) with representatives form the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Taxpayer Advocate Services (TAS), and Small Business Administration (SBA). Please RSVP here for Zoom info.

Booster Shot and Child Vaccine Information

The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of 18 get a booster shot, and those as young as 12 are also eligible to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster. For more information visit the CDC’s COVID-19 Booster Shot page.

To see if your child is eligible for a vaccine, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccines for Children and Teens.