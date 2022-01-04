Updated Covid-19 Policy for the YMCA of Metro Chicago Association

Starting 2022, anyone over the age of 5 coming to use one of our Association’s 14 Y centers will be required to show proof of vaccination and photo ID. Our Centers will begin enforcing this requirement using a two-phased approach:

Phase 1: Our 8 centers in Cook County will begin requiring proof of vaccination on Monday, Jan 3 Lake View YMCA Irving Park YMCA South Side YMCA McCormick YMCA – Humboldt Park Kelly Hall YMCA – Humboldt Park/Garfield Park Rauner Family YMCA – Little Village/Pilsen Buehler YMCA – Palatine Greater LaGrange YMCA

Phase 2: Other 6 centers in neighboring counties will begin requiring the same thing starting Feb 1, 2022, to give people a little more time to get vaccinated. Elmhurst YMCA Indian Boundary YMCA – Downers Grove Fry Family YMCA – Naperville Sage YMCA – Crystal Lake Foglia YMCA – Lake Zurich Hastings Lake YMCA – Lindenhurst (WI border)

There are limited exceptions. We are not requiring proof of vaccination for:

Children under the age of 5;

Anyone coming in for less than 10 minutes to make a delivery or use the bathroom;

Individuals who have previously received a medical or religious exemption, provided such patrons provide YMCA staff proof of the medical or religious exemption and a COVID-19 test administered by a medical professional within the last 72 hours prior to entering a covered location; and

Individuals 18 years of age or younger participating in an activity organized by a K-12 school or after-school program, early learning, or day care locations.

Our intention is not to make things difficult for people to come to our centers. Our intention is to make it as safe as possible to visit our sites. Every time our members walk into a Y location, we want to make sure that they feel confident that we are putting their health and safety first. We are a community organization that stands for health and well-being and that means doing everything we can to prevent people from getting the coronavirus. We recognize this is a very contentious issue that is dividing the country right now. But at the end of the day, we HAVE to protect the health and wellness of our members.

FOR MORE DETAILS and FAQs, visit COVID-19 FAQs (or access from ymcachicago.org under “Quick Links”.)

CONTACT: Man-Yee Lee [email protected]