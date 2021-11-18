UChicago and Rush receive $20 million NIH grant

The first clinical trial, led by Arshiya Baig, MD, Associate Professor Medicine at UChicago, is called VIDA, or Virtual Diabetes Group Visits Across Health Systems. Instead of visiting a doctor and attending diabetes education classes individually, patients in this trial will have combined, online doctor visits and classes with a group of other patients. The research will also take place across two Chicago medical systems: Access Community Health, a network of Federally Qualified Health Centers, and Advocate Health. The combination of multiple patient populations with different diabetes care options will give researchers unique insight into how the effects of the virtual group visits are affected by their setting.

The second trial, led by Megan Huisingh-Scheetz, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine at UChicago, will use an Amazon Alexa-based voice assistant called EngAGE to deliver exercise programming to older adults in their home to reduce frailty. Huisingh- Scheetz has already developed and tested the system with a pilot group of residents at an assisted living facility. The new trial will provide the system to homebound, older African American patients with multiple chronic conditions and their caregivers to test its effectiveness versus a control group that receives paper handouts with exercise routines. The third trial is also an exercise-based research project. Keep It Movin’, or KIM, led by Lynchand Steve Rothschild, MD, Chair of Family Medicine at Rush, will tap into church communities to test an intervention to improve mobility in African Americans with functional limitations and multiple chronic illnesses. In this randomized trial of 24 Chicago-area churches, some congregations will be offered an intensive exercise class. The goal of this trial is to understand the effects of a social network that can encourage other church members to participate in the program and exercise more often.

“These are all fairly ambitious trials, in terms of their effort to reach across the city in totally different settings,” Huang said. “But they all share the same themes of social connection, to get people to encourage their friends and family to make behavior changes that will improve their health.” The Network will also establish research core teams to engage with community organizations and provide funding and research mentorship for pilot projects. The Community Engagement Core, led by Doriane Miller, MD, Professor of Medicine and Director of the Center for Community Health and Vitality at UChicago, along with David Ansell, MD, Senior Vice President for Community Health Equity at Rush and Sheila Dugan, MD, Interim Chair of Physical Medicine at Rush, will take a holistic approach to health disparities research that includes local medical systems, community health centers, public health agencies, and community-based organizations. Miller’s team will facilitate partnerships among community stakeholders and researchers to co-design research projects that incorporate input from community members.