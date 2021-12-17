U of I establishes partnership with Chicago area high school

In an announcement last month, a new digital television network was launched in the Windy City. According to MVP Sports Marketing, the Chicago Arts and Athletics Network (CAAN), powered by the University of Illinois, will highlight the talents of students on and off the field at various high schools in both the Chicago area and the suburbs. “The Chicago Arts and Athletics Network is available online at www.chicagoartsathleticsnetwork.com, along with streaming applications for television and mobile devices, including Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku (TV), iOS and Android (mobile),” said MVP Sports Marketing via a press release. The group said the educationally-based program will help empower students to put on headsets and get in front of—or behind— the camera to gain valuable experience in producing live broadcasts. The group also said that many schools in the area have already added broadcast journalism or digital media courses to their curriculum or have created student-run broadcast clubs to broadcast sporting events, activities, band concerts, theater productions, and even proms. The group will also broadcast homecoming dances and graduations as well.

The program was developed by MVP Sports Marketing, which saw an opportunity for schools to market and promote their remarkable stories and successes. “In this digital age, it’s important that schools capture the best moments of the year. We’re proud to collaborate with the University of Illinois and our high school partners to create a program that not only is student-led but will positively impact Chicago area families and students,” said Brian Miller, founder and CEO of MVP Sports Marketing. “All events on this network are free to view and will keep parents, long-distance family members and alumni connected. Not only will students receive more exposure, but schools will now have a digital archive of each school year.” Thanks to the partnership with the University of Illinois, schools have received streaming equipment including laptops, cameras, audio mixers, headsets, and software to broadcast events. “We are very excited to be a part of the launch of CAAN,”said University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Chancellor Robert Jones.

“This program is going to put the power of information and media in the hands of the students today who will be the ones using those same tools to shape the world around them in their lives and careers that follow. We’re very proud to be able to offer this trajectory-changing opportunity to Chicago land families and students.” “I am so thankful for these technology tools, which will allow me to bring so much of the activities at the school to one site where family and friends can see events that they otherwise might miss because they can’t be present in person. This equipment has

brought on an excitement from the kids to produce content that I have not seen in years” noted Mundelein High School, Television Instructor Kent Meister. Tiray Jackson, Director of Athletics at Perspectives Charter Schools remarked, “We’re extremely excited about the network! It will not only allow us to showcase our students to a broader audience, but it also allows our school community and families to support them [students] from afar. We’re just as excited about the programming opportunities this provides our students. They get to learn new skills in a very exciting and ever-emerging media field,”

For more information on the program, check out www.chicagoartsathleticsnetwork.com to learn about the different apps and member portals that are available. The Program Partner Schools will include: Bolingbrook High School Bulls College Prep Academy Butler College Prep Academy Chicago Tech Academy Crete Monee High School Evergreen Park High School Gary Comer College Prep Holy Trinity High School Illinois Mathematics & Science Academy Intrinsic – Belmont Campus Intrinsic – Downtown Campus