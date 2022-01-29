Trickery Chicago Magic Show

Chicago’s most entertaining magic show!

About this event

Fun, intimate, sometimes outrageous, and always hilarious!

Door opens 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Venue is BYOB. Cups and bottle openers are available if needed. Guests are asked to be mindful of replacing face coverings between sips. No ice onsite but there is a 7-Eleven just down the street (3407 N Halsted). Performance runs approximately 1 hour.

This experience is ongoing. Future dates will be continually added. Also available for private appointments (Monday-Sunday).

For tickets visit here.