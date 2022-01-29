fbpx
Saturday, January 29, 2022
HomeChicagoArts and CultureTrickery Chicago Magic Show
ChicagoArts and Culture

Trickery Chicago Magic Show

By Crusader Staff
0
1

Chicago’s most entertaining magic show!

About this event

Fun, intimate, sometimes outrageous, and always hilarious!

Door opens 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Venue is BYOB. Cups and bottle openers are available if needed. Guests are asked to be mindful of replacing face coverings between sips. No ice onsite but there is a 7-Eleven just down the street (3407 N Halsted). Performance runs approximately 1 hour.

This experience is ongoing. Future dates will be continually added. Also available for private appointments (Monday-Sunday).

For tickets visit here.

Previous article“THE QUEEN OF BASKETBALL” Free Virtual Watch Party of the Acclaimed Short Documentary
Crusader Staff
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -[adrotate group="3"]

Stay Connected

4,978FansLike
203FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -pulse subscription

Events

Latest News

Arts and Culture

Trickery Chicago Magic Show

Crusader Staff - 0
Chicago’s most entertaining magic show! About this event Fun, intimate, sometimes outrageous, and always hilarious! Door opens 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time. Venue is BYOB. Cups...

“THE QUEEN OF BASKETBALL” Free Virtual Watch Party of the Acclaimed Short Documentary

Legislators question DCFS director about contempt citations, child deaths and employee safety

EDITOR'S PICKS

© Chicago Crusader Created by MMGWebsites.com