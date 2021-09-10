Three-quarters of a Billion Dollars on Offer With Mega Millions and Powerball

With Labor Day signaling the unofficial end of summer this week, the Illinois Lottery has top prizes on offer that could lead to an endless summer for some lucky players.

In total, there is $777 million in jackpot prizes up for grabs with Mega Millions and Powerball this Friday and Saturday night.

The next Mega Millions draw is on Friday night, with a jackpot of $368 million – enough money to buy a private island and experience summer all year round.

And with the Powerball jackpot at $409 million for Saturday night’s draw, Illinois Lottery players have another chance of winning a summer-loving chunk of change.

And if that’s not enough reasons to get in the draw – every Powerball ticket purchased from September 7 through October 15 will give players a chance to enter the New Year, Massive Money Sweepstakes. Fifty winners from Illinois will win $500 and an entry into the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year Promotion.

The Powerball First Millionaire of 2022 will be announced live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Imagine how different New Year’s resolutions might be with $1 million in the bank!

Powerball players can enter for a chance to win the sweepstakes at ILNewYearMassiveMoney.com.

Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night, with the next draw taking place on Friday, September 10 at 10 p.m. (CT). Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, with the next prize draw taking place on Saturday, September 11.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or the Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.

