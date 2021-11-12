Thousands Gather Across Chicago in a Moment of Prayer for COVID-safe Holidays

On Saturday, November 6, nearly eight thousand Chicagoans across all denominations in all of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods paused for a shared moment of prayer for COVID-safe holidays – in churches, on street corners, at local police stations alongside officers, and more.

Chicago Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving events recognized the importance of faith communities getting vaccinated to keep themselves and their communities safe from COVID-19. They prayed for healing and comfort for families who have suffered illness, loss, and pain over the past 20 months, and prayed for safety in the City of Chicago.

“From the beginning, the support of faith leaders have helped ensure that vaccination rates reflect the demographics of the city, and for that we are deeply grateful,” said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “No matter where you live or how you worship, prayer is universal. We are proud to join faith leaders across the City for this moment to reflect on our COVID-19 journey and prepare to enter the holiday season.”

The day began that morning, when Mayor Lightfoot gathered with a group of interfaith leaders in prayer – before the leaders went out into neighborhoods to pray with their faith communities. More than 150 places of worship took part in day of prayer activities.

The Chicago Day of Prayer was part of the Protect Chicago 77 initiative to ensure that 77 percent of all Chicago residents ages 12 and up have started their COVID-19 vaccination series by the end of the year. As of November 6, 75.6 percent of Chicagoans 12+ have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines are available across Chicago for everyone age 5 and older – they are safe and effective, and the best way to protect yourself and those around you from COVID-19 and its variants. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, no insurance and no government ID required. Learn more and find a vaccine by calling 312-746-4835 or visiting Chicago.gov/COVIDvax.