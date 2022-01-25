THE SILENT “WHITE” IN AMERICA

On a recent Sunday broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” viewers witnessed a classic example of the decoupling of people of color from notions of America.

The program’s white host, Chuck Todd, had as his guest, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, to talk about conservatives’ latest manufactured bogeyman, critical race theory.

In framing a question to his guest, Todd stated in part, “…[P]arents are saying, ‘Hey, don’t make my kid feel guilty,’” and then said, “And I know a parent of color is going, ‘What are you talking about? You know, I’ve got to teach reality.’”

Ms. Hannah-Jones was quick to pick up the skewed mindset of the host and brought it to his attention.

“Well, I think you should think just a little bit about your framing…You said ‘parents,’ and then you said, ‘parents of color.’ So, the ‘white’ is silent,” she told him.

Continuing, she pointed out, “As a matter of fact, white parents are representing fewer than half of all public school parents… And yet, they have an outsized voice in this debate.”