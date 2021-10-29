THE NEW GENERATION FANCY DRILL TEAM PRESENTS “VAXX AND BOWL” A Halloween Party with a Purpose, Passion and Fun

Best known for its dazzling, award-winning dance and drill routines, the New Generation Fancy Drill Team, 38th Street and S. Cottage Grove Ave., is using its reputation and outreach skills to address an issue of great significance to the community -COVID-19. For weeks, members of the team have been fanning out in south side neighborhoods spreading the word to youth and families about the importance of getting vaccinated. They have done door-to-door campaigning and held a number of outreach events to raise awareness, distribute PPE, and offer testing and vaccinations.

On Saturday, October 30, 2021, residents on the far south side will have the opportunity to celebrate Halloween and take a major step toward protecting themselves, their families, and their community. New Generation is producing an innovative and fun-filled afternoon that will surely provide one of the most creative outreach events in the city – VAXX AND BOWL. The event will be held at the popular Skyway Bowl located at 9915 S. Torrence Ave. from 12 noon until 5:00 pm. Games, vendors, school supplies, gifts and plenty of eats and treats will be featured, and of course lots of bowling. Immunizations will be provided to those not vaccinated. State mandated Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, and all attendees are required to wear a face mask.

Drillmaster Crafton, said, “New Generation Fancy Drill team is honored to lend our skills to this worthy cause and to work in cooperation with Phalanx Family Services to defeat this pandemic and keep our youth and families safe. Spread the word, not the disease!”

This is a Healthy Chicago Equity Zone event. Costumes are encouraged, so come out and DON’T MISS YOUR SHOT!

The New Generation Fancy Drill Team was founded in March 2000 by James L. Crafton to provide a positive outlet for youth residing in Chicago Housing Authority developments. It quickly became a popular activity and serves youth ages, 6 to 21 years old through several programs: The JUNIOR Marching Line, the SENIOR Training Line, and the Line of Fire DRUM CORPS. Now, eleven years later it serves youth from around the city, and many of its alumni remain involved with the team as mentors, instructors, and board members. The energy and intricate choreography characteristic of their routines has not only made them a popular feature in parades and festivals throughout the region but has resulted in a multitude of awards and honors. As for the team’s motto, Thrills!! Drills!! & Life Skills! Crafton and members of the drill team use it as a guide for success in their everyday lives.

For additional information, contact the organization at 312-924-9720 or visit the website at www.newgenerationfancydrillteam.net