The Joffrey Ballet announces 2022 winners of the ‘Winning Works’ Choreographic Competitiocomes to Lyric

The Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, announces the recipients of the twelfth annual Winning Works Choreographic Competition: Audrey Ipapo Baran, Joffrey Company Artist Edson Barbosa, Taylor Carrasco, and Derick McKoy. This announcement follows a national call for ALAANA (African, Latinx, Asian, Arab and Native American) artists to submit applications, which began in June. The choreographers’ world premiere works will be showcased by the dancers of the Joffrey Studio Company and the Joffrey Academy Trainee Program.

“Winning Works” will be presented in four performances at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago’s Edlis Neeson Theater (220 E. Chicago Ave.) Friday, March 18 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, March 19 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 pm, Sunday, March 20 at 2:00 pm. Tickets for “Winning Works” are $30 and currently on sale for purchase at joffrey.org/winningworks. The world premiere works will be available to view digitally following the in-person performances. Streaming dates will be announced at a later date.

The “Winning Works” choreographic competition was created to recognize talented and emerging ALAANA choreographers and to provide them with a platform to showcase their original and innovative work. The winning choreographers are awarded a $5,000 stipend and are given the opportunity to seek guidance from The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director of The Joffrey Ballet Ashley Wheater MBE and Abbott Academy Director Raymond Rodriguez.

“We are proud to announce this year’s winners of the “Winning Works” choreographic competition, another exceptional group of artists that are sure to bring innovative ideas to the stage,” said Wheater. “I am incredibly excited to once again shine a spotlight on the best and brightest in the field, especially now as we return to live performances.”

“The pandemic taught us to adapt in the face of ambiguity and uncertainty,” added Greg Cameron, Joffrey’s President & CEO. “Last year, we were forced to cancel our “Winning Works” performances, only to find a new audience in the form of our virtual Joffrey Studio Series, which presented all of last year’s “Winning Works” performances to viewers in more than 20 countries. We are thrilled to do so once again in 2022, while also returning to live performances. Once again, “Winning Works” is shaping the future of dance.”

“Winning Works remains one of the most relevant and impactful endeavors of the Joffrey and the Joffrey Academy,” added Rodriguez. “Artists from around the world continue to show immense interest and our audience continues to grow. It is a source of great pride for all of us, and I look forward to much more as we come up with new ways to share the work of these diverse artists in a hybrid model that involves in-person performances and digital.”

About the 2022 Winning Works Winners

Audrey Ipapo Baran is a Filipino-American dance performer, maker, and educator based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She holds an MFA in Dance from Hollins University and a BA in Dance from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where she is the Visiting Assistant Professor of Dance. She was the 2019 UNCC Department of Dance Distinguished Alum, an inaugural recipient of the Creative Renewal Fellowship from the Arts and Science Council, a selected choreographer for Charlotte Ballet’s Innovative: Direct from the LAB 2021 and has received recognition for her work from the Movies by Movers Festival,

Edson Barbosa has been a company artist with the Joffrey Ballet since 2014. He was raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and began his training in ballet, jazz, and tap at age 10 at Grupo Cultural de Dança, Ilha, with Patricia Marques. He was voted Best Male Dancer at the Festival de Dan with Patricia Marques. He was voted Best Male Dancer at the Festival de Danca de Joinville in 2012 — the largest dance competition by number of dancers, as documented by Guinness World Records. He received a full scholarship to study at the Miami City Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet, Washington Ballet, The Harid Conservatory, and Princess Grace Academy.

“When I was three, my sister was six and in ballet like every other little girl,” said Taylor Carrasco. “My parents would bring me to her classes, and I would try to dance with them from the hallway. They assumed I’d like it, enrolled me in class and I never stopped.” Carrasco trained with the School of American Ballet and New Mexico Ballet Company and has taken summer intensives with Boston Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and Ballet Chicago. He joined Cincinnati Ballet Second Company – CB2 in the 2014-2015 Season and was promoted to Apprentice for the 2015-2016 Season. He has had three of his ballets performed by the main company of Cincinnati Ballet, with two of them being created for the The Kaplan New Works Series in 2018 and 2019. Carrasco’s favorite dancing memories thus far are tied to dancing with his sister. He says that “sharing the stage with family is the best experience.”

Derick McKoy Jr. (he/him) originally from Miami, Florida, is a graduate Glorya Kaufman BFA Scholar of the Ailey/Fordham BFA Program in Dance. McKoy started his official training under Luctricia Welters and after a year, joined her dance company, Jubilee Dance Theater, as an apprentice. He furthered his training at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Arts Umbrella, BalletX, Ballet Hispanico, Springboard Danse Montreal, under scholarships, as well as NW Dance Project’s LAUNCH. His choreographic work has been described as “authentic,” “dramatic” and “important.”

Ticket Information

Tickets for “Winning Works” at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago’s Edlis Neeson Theater are $30 and can be purchased at joffrey.org/winningworks. Performances take place on Friday, March 18 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, March 19 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Sunday, March 20 at 2:00 PM.