The Illinois Lottery Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Chicagoland’s Winningest Retailers

The Illinois Lottery is bringing the luck of the Irish to Chicagoland this St. Patrick’s Day, with an instant ticket giveaway at some of Chicagoland’s winningest retailers.

Ambassadors from the Illinois Lottery will be stationed at participating locations across the city, giving players the chance to win up to four instant tickets by drawing a coin from a pot of gold.

Players looking to get lucky can try and catch the Illinois Lottery team at one of the below locations during 11am to 1pm on March 16:

Lucky Mart: 2900 W. 87th St, Chicago

2900 W. 87th St, Chicago Mares Mini Mart and Deli: 7850 W. Addison St, Chicago

7850 W. Addison St, Chicago Glenwood Amstar: 18659 S. Halsted St, Glenwood

18659 S. Halsted St, Glenwood Amoco Food Shop: 1955 W. Cermak Rd, Chicago

1955 W. Cermak Rd, Chicago BP Gas Station: 4443 S. Ashland Ave, Chicago

St. Patrick’s Day is a time of celebration, parades and dancing in the streets. And the Illinois Lottery sure hopes some of its players will be dancing in the streets after picking up an instant ticket with a chance to win hundreds of thousands of dollars. BYO lucky four-leaf clover!

The retailers taking part in the instant ticket giveaway are in the top 10 ‘luckiest’ stores in Illinois, having sold the most total winning tickets.

With the chance to win a grand prize of $400,000 on the Lottery’s 777 instant ticket, the Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners should visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning for more information on how to claim their prizes.