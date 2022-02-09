The African Diaspora International Film Festival Black History Month Film Series February 18-21, 2022

The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) – in collaboration with the Office of Diversity and Community Affairs at Teachers College, Columbia university – hosts The Black History Month Film Series, a selection of films celebrating Black History from around the world. The film series will take place virtually in the entire USA, including Hawaii and Puerto Rico from February 18 – 21, 2022. Included in the series are 2 themed programs, 8 feature documentaries and 4 narrative features. Ticket prices range from $10 and $12 for one screening/program to $45 for an all-access pass.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

– Sneak preview of Sankara’s Orphans by Géraldine Berger (France/Burkina Faso), a documentary that tells the story of six hundred orphans from Burkina Faso who were sent to Cuba with the mission of learning a trade and returning to develop their country in the midst of a revolution.

– Fighting for Respect: African American Soldiers in WWI by Joanne Burke (USA), a documentary that captures the plight of African American soldiers who fought in WWI, receiving the Croix de Guerre military decoration from France, while still fighting discrimination and hatred at home in America.

– The Afro-Brazilian Program including the feature drama Dr. Luiz Gama by Luiz Antonio (Brazil) based on the life of Luiz Gama, one of the most important characters in Brazilian historyand Aleijadihno, Passion, Glory and Torment by Geraldo Santos (Brazil), a feature drama set in 19th century Brazil about famous Black Brazilian sculptor Antonio Francisco Lisboa(Aleijadihno).

– The Afro-Latino History Program including Sons of Benkosby Lucas Silva (France/Colombia), an entertaining documentary that explores the African culture of Colombia through music; and The Esmeralda’s Beach (Ecuador/France) by Patrice Raynal, a documentary that sets out to expose the invisibility of Afro-Ecuadorians and rectify the narrative of the country’s history.

– Kafe Negro: Cuba & the Haitian Revolution a film that explores the social, economic & historical ramification of the Haitian Revolution in Cuba.

– Sugar Cane Malice, a very informative and poignant documentary about the human experience of tens of thousands of undocumented Haitian immigrants who labour in sugar canefields in the Dominican Republic.

For more information, visit https://nyadiff.org/.