Thursday, December 23, 2021
The 40th Chicago Music Awards Ends Nominations December 31st, 2021, Honoring the Best of Chicagoland Entertainers

Chicagoland Music Experts Nominations of Chicago’s Best Entertainers Will Close on New Year’s Eve

By Crusader Staff
Martins International has made history by honoring the best of Chicagoland entertainers in all genres of music at the Chicago Music Awards. The historic 40th anniversary and milestone celebration is set for Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Congress Plaza Hotel and Convention Center located at 520 South Michigan Avenue, downtown Chicago from 6:00 PM until 3:00 AM.

Chicago Music Awards is the only event that honors Chicago’s best entertainers in all music genres. For 40 years industry, experts have nominated the best of the best of Chicago’s entertainers. Though virtual last year, industry experts voted on Grammy Award winner Common to receive the CMA’s Dusable Humanitarian Award. This year CMA is encouraging all experts to go to www.chicagomusicawards.org and vote for their choices in all categories for 2021. Nominations for this year will close December 31st at 11:59 pm.

For more information on Chicago Music Awards log and how to vote log on to www.chicagomusicawards.org.

