Student loan borrowers and advocates agree: Cancel student debt

“Decades of bad servicing, complicated paperwork and policy failures have broken borrowers’ faith in this program,” said Julia Barnard, a researcher specializing in student loans at the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL) and also a coalition member. “We call on the Education Department under the Biden Administration to make IDR reform an urgent priority in the months ahead.”

The most ardent calls for student debt cancellation come from borrowers themselves, especially current or former Black borrowers whose families already are forced to cope with a nagging racial wealth gap.

With fewer financial resources, many Black families heavily rely on federal financial aid in the form of Pell Grants and federal loans. When those sources of finance are not enough to cover educational costs, parents and/or other family members often borrow Parent PLUS loans to fulfill the unmet costs.

“When we think of student debt overall,” noted U.S. Representative Alma Adams, a former HBCU student and faculty member, “we think about young people. But I have to tell you there are still a lot of older people paying off student loans.”

Adams’ comments are a part of a student debt documentary, “My Yard, My Debt: The HBCU Student Borrower Experience,” a collaborative project by the United Negro College Fund, the Center for Community Capital at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and CRL. Underwritten by the Lumina Foundation, the film draws upon surveys, focus groups and recent related research.

Dr. Katherine Wheatle, a first-generation college student, shared how even today her experience borrowing student loans continues to affect her and her mother, who took out a Parent PLUS loan. From her post as Strategy Officer of Federal Policy & Equity with the Lumina Foundation, Dr. Wheatle explained the remaining student loan challenges.