Steph Curry scores 50 points, 16 three-pointers in All-Star game

Thanks to 50 points and a record 16 three-pointers by Steph Curry in the NBA All-Star game, Team LeBron defeated Team Durant 163-160 on Sunday, February 20, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Curry was named the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player. The trophy is given to the best player of the annual All-Star Game.

Captained by James and Durant, Curry set the record for most three-pointers made in an All-Star quarter (6), half (8), and game (16). According to All-Star history, the award was established in 1953 when NBA officials decided to designate an MVP for each year’s game. The league also re-honored players from the previous two All-Star Games. Ed Macauley and Paul Arizin were selected as the 1951 and 1952 MVP winners respectively. The winner is voted upon by a panel of media members, who cast their vote after the conclusion of the game. The player(s) with the most votes or ties for the most votes wins the award.