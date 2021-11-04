Trio of organizations hosted Free Food Giveaway

Christmas in the Wards (CITW) and the Chicago Football Classic (CFC), in collaboration with Black Men United (BMU), hosted a free food giveaway on October 30 at Metcalfe Park, 4134 S. State St. The event was designed to support families in the 3rd and 4th Wards affected by the pandemic “With supply chain issues and the rising costs of everything…especially food…now more than ever, our communities need our assistance,” commented Larry Huggins of Christmas in the Wards and Chicago Football Classic. “This is our way of assuring our communities that there is always help in your own neighborhood.”

According to Huggins, the group of organizations focused on a free food giveaway, coats, PPE and more. The event featured walk-up distributions; residents were encouraged to bring their grocery carts as well. “Black Men United has embarked on a mission to spread joy to families experiencing tough economic times due to the pandemic,” said BMU. “Teaming up with Christmas in the Wards (which has provided an AMAZING CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY to tens of thousands of families over 20 years throughout the city) and the Chicago Football Classic, which has given over a million dollars in scholarships to Chicago area students attending HBCUs,” enabled BMU to implement its broad mission. “Black Men United has a lofty goal…to bring together communities and STOP THE VIOLENCE,” a spokesperson said.

Instead of just providing sweet treats for the weekend, BMU, CITW and CFC partnered with Cook County Board President, Toni Preckwinkle, 3rd Ward Alderwoman Pat Dowell, 4th Ward Alderwoman Sofia King and Bill Lowry, Cook County Commissioner of the 3rd Ward, to provide their constituents with much-needed food, coats, PPE, and other items ahead of the holiday season. “It is very important to collaborate with both the public and private sector for these types of events,” according to Reverend Harrell of Black Men United. “Thank you, to President Toni Preckwinkle, Alderwomen Pat Dowell (3rd Ward) and Sophia King (4th Ward) for collaborating with us. Certainly, we cannot leave out what Larry Huggins, and Tim and Everett Rand have done within our communities for over 25 years with CFC and CITW.”