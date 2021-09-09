Three free agents Bulls could pursue

After losing out on forward Paul Millsap and center LaMarcus Aldridge via free agency, the Chicago Bulls will have minimum options to add help to fill out their rosters for the 2021-22 NBA season.

With their first preseason game around the corner, here are three possible players the Bulls could sign before the season starts:

1. Jarred Vanderbilt- According to his bio, Vanderbilt was highly regarded coming out of high school. During his college years, Vanderbilt’s career was marred by two injuries and he only played 14 games for the Kentucky Wildcats. He averaged 5.9 points and 7.9 re- bounds in 17.0 minutes per game. On June 21, 2018, Vanderbilt was drafted by the Orlando Magic with the 41st overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Vanderbilt averaged a little over five points per game and nearly six rebounds for the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2020-21 season.