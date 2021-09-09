NFL Foundation contributes $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

This September, the NFL Foundation contributed $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts with a donation to the New Orleans Saints Gulf Coast Renewal Fund.
According to the NFL, the foundation will work in tandem with the New Orleans Saints over the next few weeks to identify non-profit organizations that will address the immediate needs of those impacted throughout Louisiana.
In a recent announcement, it was noted the NFL Foundation’s donation matched New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson’s initial contribution to the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund.
Also this month, Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank announced he would make a $1 million donation to the American Red Cross and Greater New Orleans Foundation.
The Baltimore Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation also announced a $1 million contribution this month to the Greater New Orleans Foundation, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the American Red Cross.
Carolina Panthers Charities and the Tepper Foundation made a $1 million donation this month as well to assist direct local relief efforts in New Orleans and the sur- rounding region.
The group said the entire NFL family stands with those impacted by the storm and will continue to look for additional ways to provide aid and to support the greater New Orleans area and beyond in the months ahead.
The NFL encourages fans to text IDA to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Ida Relief or go to redcross.org/donate.