NFL Foundation contributes $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

This September, the NFL Foundation contributed $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts with a donation to the New Orleans Saints Gulf Coast Renewal Fund.

According to the NFL, the foundation will work in tandem with the New Orleans Saints over the next few weeks to identify non-profit organizations that will address the immediate needs of those impacted throughout Louisiana.

In a recent announcement, it was noted the NFL Foundation’s donation matched New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson’s initial contribution to the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund.