Romell Franklin, Jr., looks to impact Jones College Prep in his final season

Known for his solid point guard play in the Chicago Public League White-West Conference, senior Romell Franklin, Jr., said he is looking forward to having an impact on the 2021-22 Jones College Prep IHSA basketball roster.

With the IHSA basketball season around the corner, Franklin, a tough basketball player from Chicago’s West Side, said his love for the game of basket ball stems from his days as a child.

“My earliest memories of life stem from my love for the sport,” said Franklin in an interview with the Crusader. “From as early as I can remember, there has always been a basketball in my hand. Growing up on the West Side of Chicago I played in a league called YDL (Youth Development League) at Amundsen Park. I remember countless hours in that gym working.”

Franklin said growing up, he spent most of his time in the gym watching older guys play because he was too young to participate. But once he got older, Franklin said the same gym where he grew up watching older guys play would be the same gym where he earned his stripes as a player.

And due to Franklin’s great play at the gym, he earned the nickname “Rondo.”

“It was my welcome to Chicago basketball [moment],” Franklin said.

Years following his days as a basketball player at Amundsen Park, Franklin said he also attended an elementary school on Chicago’s West Side, Skinner West.

During his time at Skinner West, Franklin said his main goal was to focus on academics along with basketball. Franklin said he was known for producing straight A’s in the classroom.