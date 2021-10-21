NFL to host regular season games in Germany

According to the NFL, the league has confirmed that three cities are currently in discussions to host regular-season games in Germany.

The NFL, which has already staged 29 games in London since 2007 and recently played its 30th game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 17, is aiming to find the most suitable partner city for a possible expansion of the International Series into Germany.

Following an initial period in which expressions of interest were received from multiple cities, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, and Munich have been invited to proceed to the ‘candidate phase’ of the process.

The group said the cities will now participate in deeper conversations about staging games in Germany.

“Regular-season games are a key part of continuing the development of our German fan base by creating more excitement for the sport and more connectivity with fans and communities,” said Brett Gosper, head of NFL Europe and the UK.

“The strong interest we have received from German cities underlines what a fantastic opportunity this is for a host, ranging from the significant economic benefits and global exposure to the chance to become a hub for the growth of the NFL’s fan engagement, community, and grassroots activities.”

Gosper said as well as identifying a stadium that is fully capable of handling the logistics of an NFL game, the group wants to work with a host consortium that comprises local and regional government, stadium ownership, local stakeholders, and potential commercial partners.