NFL to celebrate Youth and High School Football during Super Bowl LVI weekend

During Super Bowl LVI weekend, the NFL will celebrate Youth and High School Football at the 2022 Play Football Family Festival on Saturday, February 12, in Los Angeles, California.
The festival will celebrate youth and high school football participants, coaches, programs and partners during Super Bowl LVI.
“We are thrilled to host the 2022 Play Football Festival in east Los Angeles during the week of Super Bowl LVI. The activities we have planned will offer our youth valuable life lessons and the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of football from current and former NFL players and coaches,” said Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Football Development.
“We are dedicated to our youth and high school football communities, fans and coaches, and we are excited about providing memorable experiences they’ll hold on to forever.”
According to the NFL, more than 1,500 attendees are expected to attend the Play Football Family Festival, which aims to unite youth and high school football communities, while developing their leadership, self-discipline and teamwork attributes.
More than 500 student-athletes are expected to attend the festival and develop football and life skills through Play Football events. The festival is open to football fans of all ages and is free of charge.
The event will also feature NFL Legends autographs, football clinics, equipment fittings, a New Era Cap youth pro camp, NFL FLAG skills and drills station, a parents’ forum, breakout panel sessions and activations from both the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.
The NFL celebrates youth and high school football year-round. Through camps, activities, NFL FLAG and tackle leagues, the Play Football initiative provides a fun and engaging experience for players of all ages and skill levels, equipping young people with key life skills that are building blocks to success on and off the field. Play Football works to shape the football experience, advocate for safety, promote football values and connect football communities.
For more information, visit PlayFootball.nfl.com or follow @PlayFootball. Join the conversation on social media using #PlayFootball.