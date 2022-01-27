NFL to celebrate Youth and High School Football during Super Bowl LVI weekend

During Super Bowl LVI weekend, the NFL will celebrate Youth and High School Football at the 2022 Play Football Family Festival on Saturday, February 12, in Los Angeles, California.

The festival will celebrate youth and high school football participants, coaches, programs and partners during Super Bowl LVI.

“We are thrilled to host the 2022 Play Football Festival in east Los Angeles during the week of Super Bowl LVI. The activities we have planned will offer our youth valuable life lessons and the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of football from current and former NFL players and coaches,” said Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Football Development.

“We are dedicated to our youth and high school football communities, fans and coaches, and we are excited about providing memorable experiences they’ll hold on to forever.”

According to the NFL, more than 1,500 attendees are expected to attend the Play Football Family Festival, which aims to unite youth and high school football communities, while developing their leadership, self-discipline and teamwork attributes.