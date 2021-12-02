NFL to air 11th Annual NFL Honors award show for players and coaches

The NFL announced in the month of November that their 11th Annual ‘NFL Honors’ will be Broadcast on ABC from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 10, at 9 pm ET.
“Every year, NFL Honors celebrates the NFL’s brightest stars and greatest moments, bringing the sports and entertainment worlds together for a special night,” said Mark Quenzel, Senior Vice President, Head of Content for NFL Media. “We are thrilled to work with a new partner in ABC, ESPN, and The Walt Disney Company to bring this annual event and the star power associated with it to even greater and higher levels than ever before.”
The award show will salute Top NFL Players and Performances from the 2021 season and will be simulcast on ESPN+ (plus) and the NFL Network.
NFL Honors debuted back in 2012 and features the announcement of such awards as THE ASSOCIATED PRESS’ annual accolades, the prestigious NFL Man of The Year Award presented by Nationwide, and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class the week leading up to the Super Bowl.
The latest list of awards announced at NFL Honors is provided below:
AP Most Valuable Player delivered by Pizza Hut, AP Coach of the Year, AP Comeback Player of the Year, AP Offensive Player of the
Year presented by Microsoft Surface, AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by Castrol, AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year, NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide, NFL Inspire Change Tribute presented by P&G, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year, and the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA announced this November.
Further details regarding this year’s NFL Honors, such as host and award presenters, will be announced at a later date.
NFL Honors is an NFL Network production in association with Rock Garden Media.
For more information about NFL Honors, fans may visit http://www.nfl.com/honors and follow the #NFLHonors conversation on Twitter.