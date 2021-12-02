NFL to air 11th Annual NFL Honors award show for players and coaches

The NFL announced in the month of November that their 11th Annual ‘NFL Honors’ will be Broadcast on ABC from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 10, at 9 pm ET.

“Every year, NFL Honors celebrates the NFL’s brightest stars and greatest moments, bringing the sports and entertainment worlds together for a special night,” said Mark Quenzel, Senior Vice President, Head of Content for NFL Media. “We are thrilled to work with a new partner in ABC, ESPN, and The Walt Disney Company to bring this annual event and the star power associated with it to even greater and higher levels than ever before.”