NFL recognizes 20th Anniversary of September 11 during Kickoff Weekend

The plans announced on Thursday included a continued commitment to Tuesday’s Children, which works to ensure that families who have suffered losses due to the events of 9/11, post- 9/11 military service, or other acts of mass violence and terrorism always have a comforting place to turn to for support and community.

To kick off the 2021 NFL season, the NFL family joined together on Thursday, September 9, through Sunday, September 12, to help recognize the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001. The group honored those who have lost and sacrificed their lives over the last two decades.

The NFL also provided unifying moments nationwide on-air and at all stadiums just prior to the start of the nine 1:00 p.m. ET NFL games on Sunday, September 12.

Prior to the start of those games, the NFL Media produced a tribute video simulcast nationwide across CBS and FOX pregame shows to highlight what the days after 9/11 meant to America.

The piece, which tied the challenges of the past two years and how Americans overcome hardships together, was narrated by award-winning actor and former FDNY firefighter Steve Buscemi.

Immediately following the tribute video, a performance of the national anthem from the National September 11 Memorial and Museum was sung by Juliette Candela, who was also selected by Tuesday’s Children.

Candela’s father, John, lost his life on 9/11 in the World Trade Center. Juliette’s performance honored her father and all others who lost their lives that day.

In addition to the tributes, NFL clubs remembered 9/11 on-field during Week 1 game in the following ways:

Players wore a specially designed 9/11 ribbon helmet decal. 9/11 lapel pins were worn on the sidelines by coaches and team personnel. Broadcast announcers, media members and club and league employees were also provided pins.