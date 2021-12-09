NFL named Bears linebacker Robert Quinn NFC Defensive Player of The Month

In honor of his great play for the month of November, the NFL named Chicago Bears line backer Robert Quinn the NFC Defensive Player of the Month.

According to the Chicago Bears, the linebacker is the first Bear to win the monthly defensive honor since safety Eddie Jackson back in November of 2018. Quinn also became the fifth Bear overall to win the player of the month honor since the start of 2018.

This is the first player of the month award of Quinn’s career.

Quinn, who leads the Bears and is tied for fourth in the NFL with 11.0 total sacks, recorded 5.5 sacks for minus-33 yards in only three games in November.