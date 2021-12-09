NFL named Bears linebacker Robert Quinn NFC Defensive Player of The Month

In honor of his great play for the month of November, the NFL named Chicago Bears line backer Robert Quinn the NFC Defensive Player of the Month.
According to the Chicago Bears, the linebacker is the first Bear to win the monthly defensive honor since safety Eddie Jackson back in November of 2018. Quinn also became the fifth Bear overall to win the player of the month honor since the start of 2018.
This is the first player of the month award of Quinn’s career.
Quinn, who leads the Bears and is tied for fourth in the NFL with 11.0 total sacks, recorded 5.5 sacks for minus-33 yards in only three games in November.
Quinn also added 14 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss, six quarterback hits and one forced fumble. Quinn had 1.0 sack atPittsburghonMondayNightFootball before recording a career-high 3.5 sacks against the Ravens. He then added another sack during the Thanksgiving win at Detroit.
Quinn’s 3.5 sacks in Week 11 vs. Baltimore were one off the single-game fran- chise record of 4.5 set by Richard Dent, who did it twice in two games vs. the Los Angeles Raiders in 1987. Quinn’s Week 11 performance was only the third time since 1988 in which a Chicago player was credited with more than 3.0 sacks in one game.
1986 December, Wilber Marshall, Defense
1989 September, Neal Anderson, Offense
1990 September, Trace Armstrong, Defense
1994 November, Kevin Butler, Special Teams
1995 October, Kevin Butler, Special Teams
2001 November, Brad Maynard, Special Teams
2002 November, Paul Edinger, Special Teams
2006 September, Rex Grossman, Offense
2006 October, Robbie Gould, Special Teams
2006 December, Devin Hester, Special Teams
2007 September, Devin Hester, Special Teams
2008 December, Robbie Gould, Special Teams
2009 October, Johnny Knox, Special Teams
2010 November, Julius Peppers, Defense
2010 December, Brian Urlacher,Defense
2011 October, Devin Hester, Special Teams
2011 November, Julius Peppers,Defense
2012 September, Tim Jennings, Defense
2012 October, Charles Tillman, Defense
2018 September, Khalil Mack, Defense
2018 November, Eddie Jackson,Defense
2019 November, Cordarrelle Patterson, Special Teams
2020 December, Cairo Santos, Special Teams
2021 November, Robert Quinn, Defense
(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bears and the NFL).