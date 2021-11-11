NFL honors military and veteran community

In November, in honor of military personnel and veterans, the National Football League (NFL) brought to life its Salute to Service (act), to help celebrate the League’s year-round effort to honor, empower and connect with the nation’s service members, veterans and families.
According to the NFL, the league has raised more than $50 million to support the military and veteran communities.
“We are able to play and our fans are able to enjoy NFL football largely due to the selfless service of our military heroes here at home and around the world,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Salute to Service aims to shine a spotlight of gratitude on all those in our active-duty military, veterans and their families who sacrifice to keep us all safe.”
Since 2011, this effort has raised more than $51 million for military and veteran support organizations – the NFL’s Salute to Service Partners – which include the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO) and Wounded Warrior Project®.
The Salute to Service (act) also is highlighted during games in Weeks 9 through 11 and in other special events around the League. The fans, along with the NFL’s 32 clubs, demonstrate their gratitude for the sacrifices made by the military community.
SALUTE TO SERVICE IMPACT ON THE FIELD
Salute to Service comes to life on-field with field stencils, banners, goal post wraps, game balls, helmet decals, and New Era and Nike gear.
In addition to the on the field impact, Salute to Service apparel is available for purchase at NFLShop.com and in stadium retail stores.
The NFL does not profit from the sale of Salute to Service products. All charitable contributions are donated to the NFL’s Salute to Service partners. Fans can bid on game- worn jerseys and gear from Salute to Service games along with other memorabilia to raise money for the NFL’s Salute to Service partners. For more information, visit NFL.com/Auction.