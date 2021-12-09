NFL announces coaching and scouting fellowship to help future league candidates

To close out the month of November, the NFL announced that 122 coaches participated in the 2021 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, along with 25 aspiring scouts who also participated in the 2021 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship.

Each year the National Football League (NFL) works to develop a stronger, more diverse pipeline with an effort to allow candidates the opportunity to be considered for various football operations roles within NFL clubs.

“I believe the impact that the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship have had on our game is truly remarkable. It has opened up so many opportunities for coaches and personnel executives that otherwise may not have gotten them, especially men and women of color,” said Washington Football team coach and former Chicago Bears linebacker Ron Rivera. “These fellowships both give deserving men and women the opportunity to get their foot in the door and pursue a career that they are passionate about. As someone who took part in an NFL coaching internship to start my career, I appreciate that by getting that opportunity, I earned everything I’ve achieved from that point on.”

The Diversity Coaching Fellowship, named after late Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Bill Walsh, provides NFL coaching experience to talented minority college coaches, high school coaches and former players.

The program is a vocational tool to help increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches where all 32 NFL clubs have participated since its inception in 1987.