NFL and United Way reaches one million students through digital education program

The NFL recently announced that Character PlaybookTM, a digital education resource powered by EVERFI, Inc., and presented by the National Football League (NFL) and United Way Worldwide, has reached over 1,000,000 students since 2016. The digital education resource is designed for students in grades six through twelve and is comprised of two module-based experiential learning courses: Healthy Relationships and Mental Wellness Basics.

According to the group, the virtual learning experiences help equip students with tools to help address their interpersonal relationships and mental wellbeing on a foundational level. The program is available to U.S. schools at no cost and has been implemented in over 12,000 schools nationwide. “Working with EVERFI and United Way to build the Character Playbook program over the past five years has been an incredible experience,” said Alexia Gallagher, Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of the NFL Foundation. “Whether they’re at school or at home, students are constantly cultivating and maintaining relationships. By equipping our kids with the skills to manage their own emotions and communicate effectively, Character Playbook is helping students across the country build positive connections with themselves and others.” The courses are meant to be taken sequentially, starting with Healthy Relationships available to students in middle schools nationwide. By raising student expectations for relationships and teaching them how to treat others with kindness.

Healthy Relationships also increase the likelihood that students will stand up for their peers and play a positive role in their school communities through conflict resolution. The NFL and United Way have consistently risen to meet the increasing demand for character education.