McDonald’s Selection Committee unveils 45 Greatest Players list

In celebration of the 45th anniversary of the McDonald’s All American Games, the McDonald’s Selection Committee has unveiled an updated list of the 45 Greatest All-Time Boys Players in the event’s history.
This list includes five new additions since the list was last updated in 2017 for the 40th annual Games. The new additions to the roster arrived on the brink of the 45th annual McDonald’s All American Games, which will be played March 29 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
The newest inductees to the list included McDonald’s All American Games Alumni: Chauncey Billups (1995), Chris Bosh (2002), Chris Webber (1991), Jermaine O’Neal (1996), and Rasheed Wallace (1993).
With the addition of Billups, Bosh, Webber, O’Neal and Wallace, the group became part of the 39 alumni who went on to become NBA All-Stars. Eighteen of the 39 alumni were recently named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.
The McDonald’s All American Games Greatest Boys List was originally released in 2012 with 35 players and updated to 40 players in 2017 for the 40th anniversary of the Games.
In determining the list, all players were considered based on their high school career and performance in the McDonald’s All American Games, success at the collegiate and professional level and post-career accomplishments.
Unrivaled on the high school basketball stage, the Games continue to help elevate these high potential prospects and prepare them for success at the next level.
Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago. He can be reached at [email protected].