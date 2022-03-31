McDonald’s Selection Committee unveils 45 Greatest Players list

In celebration of the 45th anniversary of the McDonald’s All American Games, the McDonald’s Selection Committee has unveiled an updated list of the 45 Greatest All-Time Boys Players in the event’s history.

This list includes five new additions since the list was last updated in 2017 for the 40th annual Games. The new additions to the roster arrived on the brink of the 45th annual McDonald’s All American Games, which will be played March 29 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The newest inductees to the list included McDonald’s All American Games Alumni: Chauncey Billups (1995), Chris Bosh (2002), Chris Webber (1991), Jermaine O’Neal (1996), and Rasheed Wallace (1993).

With the addition of Billups, Bosh, Webber, O’Neal and Wallace, the group became part of the 39 alumni who went on to become NBA All-Stars. Eighteen of the 39 alumni were recently named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.