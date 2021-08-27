Chicago Bulls add Lonzo Ball via sign and trade

In August the Chicago Bulls made one of their biggest free-agent splashes of the off-season via sign and trade by acquiring point guard Lonzo Ball via the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans in return received veteran guards Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, and a 2024 second-round-draft pick.

Ball, who recently signed a four-year, $85 million contract with the Bulls this summer will become the 15th player in Bulls history to wear the Number 2, according to NBC Sports.

The group said the most recent player was Luke Kornet, from 2019-2021. Other recent notables include Jabari Parker (2019), Nate Robinson (2013), Jannero Pargo (2010), Thabo Sefolosha (2007-2009) and Eddy Curry (2002-2005). But by far the best Bull to ever wear the number was Norm Van Lier, from 1972-1978.