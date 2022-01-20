Legendary coach Sandy Jenkins inducted into Track and Cross Country Hall of Fame

The Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame held its 45th Annual Banquet and induction ceremony earlier this month. Among honorees was legendary track and field coach Sandy Jenkins, who was inducted into the Track and Cross Country Hall of Fame.
According to IHSA.org, Jenkins dedicated much of her life to young people and the sport of Track and Field, becoming a pioneering coach in the city of Chicago along the way.
The group said Jenkins led Calumet High School in Chicago to a second-place finish at the IHSA State Final meet in 1975 and a year later helped Calumet become the first school from Chicago to win a state title in the sport, a feat that received special recognition from then-Mayor Richard J. Daley.
Following her coaching career, Jenkins committed to working the Spring Spectacular as a Finish Line Judge in 1978. Jenkins also served in that capacity for four years and then transitioned to Curve and Lane Inspector, a position she has held every year since 1983.
According to IHSA.org, Jenkins graduated from George Williams College (originally based in Hyde Park, then Downers Grove, now a campus of Aurora University in Williams Bay, Wisconsin) and taught at both the elementary and high school levels.
Jenkins earned Master’s Degrees from both the University of Illinois and Roosevelt University. She was also President of the Illinois Girls Track & Field Association.
Jenkins coached at Calumet High School, Hyde Park High School and Vocational High School, and coached collegiately at Chicago State University.
Her two daughters La’Sandra and Oronde’ are retired educators.
ITCCCA HALL OF FAME
The Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame was established in 1977 to honor women and men who have made a significant contribution to the sports of Track & Field and Cross Country in the state of Illinois.