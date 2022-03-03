HBCU All-Stars partners with Reveal Suits, providing All-Star experience

In a recent announcement, it was stated that the HBCU All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, April 3, during the NCAA Final Four weekend in New Orleans. Reveal Suits, a company supporting student-athlete endeavors will partner with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the NFL Alumni Association, in addition to NCAA Conferences, Colleges and Universities. Reveal Suits will provide 24 selected players with complimentary attire and give them the All-Star treatment and experience. Reveal Suits Founder and CEO Carlton Dixon commented, “I am proud to partner with the HBCU All-Star Game for this historic event.”

“As a former athlete myself,” Dixon explained, “I know the difference it can make just to be given a chance to showcase your talents on a bigger platform, and I am honored to be able to add to the overall player experience.” The Reveal Suits partnership will include complimentary suits to help prepare HBCU All-Star Game players for interviews as well as community events that will take place throughout the inaugural weekend. The group’s mission is to advocate, educate, expose, mentor and invest in HBCU student-athletes and coaches across the country. “I wanted to create a space and platform where our HBCU student-athletes felt they could receive the same recognition and opportunities as their peers at predominantly white institutions” said HBCU All-Stars LLC Founder and CEO Travis L. Williams.