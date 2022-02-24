Finalists announced for NFL’s fourth annual Big Data Bowl

In February, the National Football League announced the finalists for the fourth annual Big Data Bowl powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Big Data Bowl is designed to engage the data and analytics community and rethink player performance.

Senior Director of Football Data and Analytics at the NFL, Michael Lopez said, “The Big Data Bowl continues to push the envelope for integrating modern analytical tools with creative football ideas.”

“We are amazed at the growth of our contest and the passion of participants, and we look forward to the upcoming Big Data Bowl virtual show,” he added.

The theme of this year’s competition centers on Special Teams. Participants were given access to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, including the speed, direction, and location information of all 22 players on the field, as well as the football, from Special Teams plays from 2018 to 2020.