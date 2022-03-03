Windy City Bulls and Esports host event for Chicago area students

The Windy City Bulls in collaboration with Esports hosted Esports Night on Saturday, February 26, at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.

The event was the creation of Esports Entrepreneur and I Play Games LLC (IPG) CEO Kevin Fair.

Fair brought together five Chicago area schools enrolled in the IPG After School Esports Program. The five schools that participated in the program last Saturday were Urban Prep Englewood, Uplift Community High School, Crane High School, Infinity Math & Science High School, and Spry Community High School.

The IPG Program teaches students about the career pathways of Esports and how to compete in several Esports Video Game titles.