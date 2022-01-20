NBA Legend Dick Barnett to be featured in documentary

In January, HBCU legend Dick Barnett spoke to NBA.com. The Gary Chamber of Commerce shared Barnett’s story with the Crusader.
“For over two decades I have had the pleasure of working with the great Dr. Dick Barnett, a former Gary Roosevelt and New York Knicks basketball legend,” said Chuck Hughes, CEO of the Gary Chamber of Commerce.
“In recognition of his indelible mark on basketball, Dr. Barnett will be featured in an upcoming documentary about his heroics at Tennessee State University (TSU). His teams won an unprecedented three national titles and Barnett was the MVP for two of those years.”
According to Hughes, Barnett’s 1958-1959 TSU team has the distinction of being the only Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Hughes also mentioned that the team’s legendary coach John McClendon was later selected as the first Black Assistant U.S. Olympic Coach.
In 1959, Barnett was the 5th overall pick in the NBA draft, possibly the highest selection from an HBCU.
“Thankfully, the NBA is recognizing the profound impact of HBCUs on basketball, congruent with the heightened national focus on HBCUs,” Hughes said.
According to his bio, Barnett attended Theodore Roosevelt High School in a segregated society. Although he struggled as a student at school, he became one of the best basketball players in the state of Indiana.
As a senior, he led his team to the state basketball championship, which was the first final where two predominantly African American basketball squads faced each other. The team lost to Crispus Attucks High School and its future NBA star Oscar Robertson. He received All-State honors.