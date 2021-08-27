Bulls add DeMar DeRozan from San Antonio Spurs

After adding Lonzo Ball to the roster last week, the Bulls were not yet finished and added four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan via sign and trade from the San Antonio Spurs.

According to NBC Sports Chica- go, DeRozan will be the 20th player in Bulls history to wear the Number 11, with Javonte Green (2021), David Nwaba (2018) and Doug McDermott (2017) the three most recent. DeRozan has worn Number 10 his entire NBA career — with the Raptors and Spurs — but that number is retired by the Bulls in honor of Bob Love.

DeRozan’s bio shows he played his college career for the USC Trojans and was selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2009 NBA draft.

DeRozan is a four-time NBA All-Star and a two-time All-NBA team member. He spent nine seasons with the Raptors, including five playoff runs, before being traded to the Spurs the summer of 2018. DeRozan has played for the United States national team in the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics.

In November 2007, DeRozan signed a letter of intent to play basketball at USC. He chose USC over Arizona State and North Carolina.