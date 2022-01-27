CIAA Announces 2022 John B. McLendon Hall of Fame Class

In a recent announcement made by the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, the group said it will honor inductees of the 2022 John B. McLendon Hall of Fame Class.

The 2022 class will feature six inductees whose accolades and contributions within the CIAA span six decades.

The CIAA recognizes inductees for their excellence in the conference, significant contributions in the community, leadership within CIAA athletics, and commitment to the conference mission.

This year’s class of six inductees will include Andre’ Altice (Shaw University), Dr. Beverly Downing (Livingstone College/Saint Augustine’s University), Gregory Goings (Bowie State University), Greg Jackson (Saint Paul’s College/North Carolina Central University), Amba Kongolo (North Carolina Central University) and Jamie Waller (Virginia Union University).