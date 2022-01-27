CIAA Announces 2022 John B. McLendon Hall of Fame Class

In a recent announcement made by the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, the group said it will honor inductees of the 2022 John B. McLendon Hall of Fame Class.
The 2022 class will feature six inductees whose accolades and contributions within the CIAA span six decades.
The CIAA recognizes inductees for their excellence in the conference, significant contributions in the community, leadership within CIAA athletics, and commitment to the conference mission.
This year’s class of six inductees will include Andre’ Altice (Shaw University), Dr. Beverly Downing (Livingstone College/Saint Augustine’s University), Gregory Goings (Bowie State University), Greg Jackson (Saint Paul’s College/North Carolina Central University), Amba Kongolo (North Carolina Central University) and Jamie Waller (Virginia Union University).
The 2022 John B. McLendon CIAA Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted at the CIAA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, February 25.
The event will be a part of the week-long schedule of events encompassing the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament, being held February 22-26 in Baltimore, Maryland. Ticket packages and information about the induction ceremony are available on the John B. McLendon CIAA Hall of Fame page at www.theciaa.com, also at https://theciaatournament.org.
Since its inception in 1967, the CIAA Hall of Fame has enshrined 299 honorees. It was renamed after legendary coach and administrator John B. McLendon in 2000.
A 1978 Hall of Fame inductee, McLendon is also credited as one of the founding fathers of the CIAA Basketball Tournament, which began in 1946.
For more information about the CIAA and the John B. McLendon Hall of Fame, visit www.theciaa.com, or visit social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Twitch.